Person dies in crash between a vehicle and tractor-trailer in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday evening between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in Fresno County.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the collision occurred around 6:05 p.m., when a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Temperance Avenue, approaching Lincoln Road, in Fowler.

The driver of a sedan was traveling eastbound on Lincoln when the tractor-trailer appeared to fail to see the sedan approaching and entered the intersection directly in the sedan’s path, according to CHP.

The sedan struck the left side of the trailer and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Temperance Avenue is controlled by stop signs and Lincoln Road is not.

Salas said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.