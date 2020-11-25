Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Person dies in crash between a vehicle and tractor-trailer in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday evening between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in Fresno County.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the collision occurred around 6:05 p.m., when a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Temperance Avenue, approaching Lincoln Road, in Fowler.

The driver of a sedan was traveling eastbound on Lincoln when the tractor-trailer appeared to fail to see the sedan approaching and entered the intersection directly in the sedan’s path, according to CHP.

The sedan struck the left side of the trailer and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Temperance Avenue is controlled by stop signs and Lincoln Road is not.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Salas said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service