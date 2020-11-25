Clovis man arrested on child molestation charges. More victims possible, deputies say

A Clovis man was booked into Fresno County jail on Wednesday on child molestation charges, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nathaniel Stephen Meyers, 38, of Clovis faces six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

His bail was set at $690,000.

Detectives said Myers allegedly molested multiple children under 14 over the past 18 years.

Myers works as a local landscaper and been actively working at an unnamed Clovis church, the sheriff’s office said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A background search showed he completed police academy in 2016 and tried to apply for employment at several local law enforcement agencies, including the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

He was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum hiring standards, which was not related to the current charges.

Detectives believe there is a “strong possibility” Myers victimized other children, but those cases have gone unreported.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed the felony charges against him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER