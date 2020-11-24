Fresno Bee Logo
Fight between two groups of minors leads to shooting in Fresno. Here’s what police know

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that left a boy wounded at a North Marks and West McKinley apartment on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Fresno police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left a 13-year-old boy wounded during a fight just west of Highway 99, police said.

According to Fresno police Lt. Jordan Beckford, officers arrived around 6:15 p.m. at an apartment complex at North Marks and West McKinley avenues and found a boy with a wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Beckford said there were two groups of minors who got into a fight and a gun was fired. The victim was struck one time. It is unknown if the gun was discharged on purpose or accidental.

Officers are interviewing witnesses to find out what happened and looking for surveillance camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

