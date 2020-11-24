Gun-toting robbery suspect arrested near Fresno police office as shift change takes place

In a case that appeared to involve bad timing, an armed bandit was arrested Tuesday morning in central Fresno moments after the store was robbed, as police were preparing to change shifts nearby.

The suspect, identified as Eric Marquez, 33, reportedly struck a convenience store near North Blackstone and East Dakota avenues about 6:30 a.m. Armed with a pistol, the suspect that ran from the scene, but was taken into custody about a block away.

The arrest took place close to the Fresno police Central Division in the Manchester shopping center, where officers were arriving for a shift change. Marquez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.