Man found with multiple gunshot wounds on Fresno sidewalk. How police were alerted

Fresno police investigate a shooting in a southwest Fresno neighborhood on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020.
Fresno police investigate a shooting in a southwest Fresno neighborhood on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was in critical condition after a shooting in a southwest Fresno neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to Fresno police Lt. Andre Benson, at around 7:45 p.m. officers received a ShotSpotter alert of 11 rounds fired in the area of Modoc Street and Oleander Avenue, just east of Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.

Officers found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery.

Benson said officers were investigating what led to the shooting. No information was available about possible suspects.

