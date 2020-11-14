Two people shot outside bar in central Fresno. Police search for multiple shooters

Two people were gunned down Friday evening outside of a bar in central Fresno, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Ewells Place at Blackstone and Dakota avenues around 10:45 p.m.

Officers located the victims — a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman — with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The man was shot in the head and was in critical condition. The woman was shot in the face and was expected to survive. Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes said.

Reyes said multiple shooters exited a vehicle before opening fire at the bar, striking the two victims.

Reyes said numerous rounds were fired. A motive for the violence remained unclear early Saturday. No arrests have been made.

“A lot of shell casings in the parking lot,” Reyes said. “Don’t know if there was an exchange of gunfire, but detectives are trying to get video evidence and talk to witnesses.”

Reyes said investigators were working to determine whether the victims were targeted specifically. It also was too early to know whether there were any street gang ties to the violence.

The shooters fled in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.