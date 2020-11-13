Tip leads to arrest in Cabo San Lucas of woman wanted in Tulare man’s killing

A woman wanted in the killing of a Tulare man was arrested this week in Cabo San Lucas, authorities said Friday.

Alicia Espinosa, 23, was taken into custody on unrelated charges in the Mexican resort town.

Espinosa is suspected of killing 55-year-old John Albers on Nov. 1 inside his home in the 200 block of East Jackson. The man had severe trauma, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was extradited and flown to Los Angeles International Airport. U.S. marshals turned her over to the Tulare Police Department.

Police said they turned their pursuit toward Cabo San Lucas following an anonymous tip from someone on vacation.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The tipster apparently had been in contact with Espinosa, searched her name on Facebook and learned that she was wanted as part of the Tulare homicide investigation.

Detectives, working with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, obtained an extraditable warrant for the woman’s arrest.

Espinosa was booked into Tulare County Jail on Friday and was being held without bail. Her charges include murder, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and use of a deadly weapon.