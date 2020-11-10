Drug use suspected in major injury crash involving four cars in Fresno County, CHP says

One person was flown to a hospital with major injuries Tuesday night after a head-on collision involving four vehicles in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers responded to the collision on Highway 41, south of Harlan Avenue near Laton around 8:45 p.m.

According to the CHP, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck crossed over into the northbound traffic lane, heading the wrong way on Highway 41, and collided head-on with a Honda Civic.

The driver of a Ford Mustang swerved to avoid the on-coming pickup truck and crashed into a metal fence.

After the head-on collision, the Honda Civic spun out of control and was struck by a Buick La Crosse.

The driver of the Honda Civic was flown to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The Ford Mustang driver and the passenger were not injured, and the Buick La Crosse driver and a passenger complained of pain but were not taken to the hospital.

The woman driving the pickup truck suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, the CHP said.