One person killed in major injury three-car crash in Fresno County, the CHP reports

A woman was killed, and a man suffered major injuries Saturday night in a three-car crash south of Easton, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A 17-year-old woman was driving south on Highway 41 just after 8 p.m. in a Honda Accord when she turned east onto Adams Avenue, striking a Toyota Camry, the CHP told The Bee. Authorities said the driver made the turn from an “improper lane.”

The Camry careened into a light pole. The Camry’s female passenger died at the scene, and the male driver was rushed to an area hospital with major injuries.

Following the first collision, the Honda crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban with a family of three inside, including a child. The CHP said the people in the Suburban had minor injuries and planned to seek medical attention on their own.

The 17-year-old Honda driver complained of pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy witnessed the crash.