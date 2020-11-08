Man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in central Fresno

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a vehicle in central Fresno early Sunday.

Reports came in of a possible shooting victim about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Tyler Avenue and Eighth Street, according to Fresno police.

Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Detectives were working to get more information, including whether the homicide might have been gang-related.