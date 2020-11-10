PG&E employee killed in crash in eastern Fresno County. Vehicle went 150 feet down mountain

A PG&E employee was killed on Monday when his vehicle fell 150 feet down a mountainside near the Kings River at Balch Camp in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday reported the victim was a 48-year-old man from Auberry, though his name was not released pending family notification.

A PG&E spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the death, calling it tragic and added that the company is working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, their family and our extended team,” said Fresno Division spokesman Denny Boyles.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday near a PG&E hydroelectric facility.

According to the CHP, the man was driving a “commercial telescoping forklift boom” on a narrow and winding road at less than 15 mph when the right-side wheels lost contact, causing it to overturn and fall down the cliff. It landed 150 feet below the roadway, near the Kings River.

Several contractors working in the area used ropes and climbing gear to get to the victim inside the wreckage, though a Fresno County Fire/Cal Fire rescue team was called in to pull him from the vehicle.

He was helicoptered to Balch Camp, where he died despite life-saving efforts from the rescue personnel, the CHP reported.

The incident was not related to any wildfire operations in the area and alcohol and/or drugs were not involved, according to the CHP.

An investigation is ongoing.