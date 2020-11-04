Fresno Bee Logo
Crime

Pedestrian killed in central Fresno; police looking for two cars that didn’t stop

Fresno police are looking for two vehicles after a man on foot was struck and killed early Wednesday in central Fresno.

Sgt. Jeff La Blue said the victim, who was not identified, was struck in the pre-dawn hours when he fell in the street, possibly as a result of a medical emergency.

Moments later, he was hit by a car that may have been a Honda CR-V. Witnesses were trying to help him when another car, possibly a Toyota, hit the man. Neither driver stayed at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
Crime

Tulare mystery: Who is this slain shooting victim?

November 02, 2020 1:52 PM
