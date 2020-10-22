CHP: DUI suspect hits two cars, flips his own while suffering severe injuries in Fresno

A driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he was involved in a high-speed crash with several vehicles in central Fresno.

The driver, identified as Sean Hillman, 37, severely injured his arm when he flipped his car on East Ashlan Avenue west of North Blackstone Avenue about 11 a.m. California HIghway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said Hillman faces charges of felony hit and run and possibly driving under the influence.

Hillman was reportedly westbound on Ashlan when he slammed into a pickup pulling a gardener’s trailer, before slamming into a Honda. An occupant in the Honda was also injured.

Hillman hurt his arm when it was caught between the tumbling car and the asphalt, police reported. He ran from the car, leaving a blood trail on Ashlan and across Blackstone to a parking lot southeast of the intersection, where he was taken into custody and treated by paramedics before being rushed to the hospital.