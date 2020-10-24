Clovis woman airlifted to hospital after camper causes rollover near Gustine, CHP says

A Clovis couple were hurt after losing control of their truck, with the vehicle rolling over off Highway 152 on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a call of the collision at 1:14 p.m., just east of the Romero Visitor Center near Gustine.

The couple were pulling a camper with their 2008 Ford Truck, heading eastbound on Highway 152.

“They hit a slight decline and their camper began to fishtail, which caused them to lose control of their vehicle and it rolled over,” CHP Sgt. Steven Tanguay said.

The driver, a 67-year old man, suffered minor injuries. The passenger, a 61-year old woman, was taken to Los Banos Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to a Modesto-area hospital with major injuries, according to Tanguay.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.