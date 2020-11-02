Fresno County sheriff asks for tips in cold case killing. Mims responded to it as a cop

Investigators are asking for new information regarding a 1982 homicide in Fresno County that became a cold case the same year.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims put out a call for new tips 38 years later. She was one of the first responding officers in the case when she was working for the Kerman Police Department.

Irene Garza, 24, was found dead in the backyard of her home in the 500 block of South 8th Street in Kerman after her husband, Abel Garza Sr., called the police about 5:20 a.m. July 13, 1982 to report a residential burglary without mentioning Irene, officials said.

“Once officers arrived on scene, Abel informed them he had found Irene on the ground, but did not check for her signs of life,” sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said in a news release. “Officers and EMS checked Irene and found that she was cold to the touch. She was pronounced deceased.”

Botti said an autopsy later revealed she was murdered.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The house was checked and there was no evidence of forced entry or a burglary,” Botti said. “Additionally, Irene’s purse was found on the floor and the contents were spread around, but there was no evidence that anything was missing from the residence or purse, which contained cash. Garza told officers he was asleep and claimed he did not hear any sort of disturbance during the night. His three small children (under the age of 5 years old at the time) also remained asleep throughout the night.”

Investigators focused on Garza as being responsible for Irene’s death, but Garza denied any involvement.

“The investigators were unable to develop evidence or information to prove otherwise,” Botti said. “The investigators exhausted all their leads and the case went cold in 1982.”

Detectives are asking for the community’s help to “develop new leads that may help solve this case.” Tips can be sent to Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org.

Mims and a sister of the victim plan to share more information about the case with media on Monday afternoon.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This story will be updated.