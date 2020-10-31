Crime
Three people are shot in a small Fresno County town. Deputies believe it is gang related
Three men were shot early Saturday in San Joaquin, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said, with all expected to survive their injuries.
Deputies responded to Fifth and White streets just after 12:15 a.m. after reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. Two were shot in the legs and one in the upper body, Lt. Brandon Pursell said.
The men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies believe the shooting to be gang related, but there was no suspect description provided as detectives continued their investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
