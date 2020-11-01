Clash over girlfriend leads to stabbing in Tower District, Fresno police say; suspect sought

A man is in the hospital after getting stabbed early Sunday in the Tower District, police said.

Officers arrived at Strummer’s Bar & Grill, 833 E. Fern Ave., just after midnight following reports of a stabbing victim, according to Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford.

A disturbance outside involving two men apparently turned physical, Beckford said, because the suspected attacker believed his girlfriend had been inappropriately touched by the other man.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men had been at the club, or if the business was connected in any way to the incident.

The man suffered two small puncture wounds to his back. The wounds are considered non-life threatening, Beckford said.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man.

Detectives were continuing their investigation, checking for witnesses and possible surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.