Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Words exchanged, then woman shot outside Tower District home, Fresno police report

A 38-year-old woman was struck by a bullet late Thursday evening while standing in her doorway in the Tower District, police reported.

Lt. Andre Benson said the incident took place after an exchange of words just before 11 p.m. at North Fruit and West Hedges avenues.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a wound in the upper torso that was determined to be non-life threatening.

Benson said the woman was unable to provide suspect information, but detectives believe she might know the suspect. At least one shell casing was found, and detectives canvassed the area for surveillance videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service