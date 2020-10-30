Words exchanged, then woman shot outside Tower District home, Fresno police report

A 38-year-old woman was struck by a bullet late Thursday evening while standing in her doorway in the Tower District, police reported.

Lt. Andre Benson said the incident took place after an exchange of words just before 11 p.m. at North Fruit and West Hedges avenues.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a wound in the upper torso that was determined to be non-life threatening.

Benson said the woman was unable to provide suspect information, but detectives believe she might know the suspect. At least one shell casing was found, and detectives canvassed the area for surveillance videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

