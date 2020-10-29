Motorcycle officers go offroad to chase down armed robbery suspect on Fresno railroad tracks

Fresno police motorcycle officers went offroad Thursday to chase down a man suspected of an armed robbery in a van.

The pursuit, which also involved a helicopter, ended near East Hammond Avenue and North Clark Street, where the driver’s path along railroad tracks was blocked by a crossing arm.

Police reported the incident began about 10:45 a.m., when the driver of a U-Haul van, identified as Jose Martinez, 32, allegedly took a toolbox out of a nearby truck in northeast Fresno and put it in the van.

Confronted by the truck driver, Martinez reportedly pulled a handgun and fled, driving the U-Haul south on Highway 41 into central Fresno.

After he exited on East McKinley Avenue, he drove south along railroad tracks pursued by two motorcycle officers until he reached the crossing arm where he was taken into custody.

