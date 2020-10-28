Stabbings break out during demonstration near River Park in northeast Fresno

Three people were stabbed during a demonstration Wednesday night near River Park Shopping Center in northeast Fresno.

Fresno police said a man got upset around 6:30 p.m. that some of the demonstrators from the “Stand with Armenia” rally were blocking traffic, and chaos ensued.

The agitated man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed three people at the southwest corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues., Lt. Israel Reyes said.

Reyes said the victims suffered “superficial” injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

Traffic was blocked going northbound on Blackstone.

Rallies have been occurring in Fresno for nearly a month with demonstrators calling for peace amid Armenia’s current war with Azerbaijan.

This story will be updated.