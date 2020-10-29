Fresno police identify suspect accused of stabbing 3 during Blackstone-Nees protest

Fresno police Thursday identified a man charged in the stabbing of three people during a Fresno protest organized to support Armenians fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Jaime Fonseca, 41, was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after police said he stabbed three men during a confrontation at Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue stressed that investigators believe the assault was not a hate crime.

Rather, officers believe Fonseca acted out of anger because protesters were blocking the busy intersection with vehicles. Fonseca was also booked on charges of possessing a dirk or dagger as well as a sap, both felonies.

Fonseca pulled up to the blocked intersection about 6:40 p.m. and approached protesters while wielding a wooden baton and a knife, according to police.

He slashed a protesters’ banner and then slashed several people who attempted to stop him. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital. Fonseca then got back in his car and fled. Police were able to track him to his home through photos and videos provided by protesters.

This story will be updated.