Crime

Fresno police identify suspect accused of stabbing 3 during Blackstone-Nees protest

Fresno police Thursday identified a man charged in the stabbing of three people during a Fresno protest organized to support Armenians fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Jaime Fonseca, 41, was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after police said he stabbed three men during a confrontation at Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue stressed that investigators believe the assault was not a hate crime.

Rather, officers believe Fonseca acted out of anger because protesters were blocking the busy intersection with vehicles. Fonseca was also booked on charges of possessing a dirk or dagger as well as a sap, both felonies.

Fonseca pulled up to the blocked intersection about 6:40 p.m. and approached protesters while wielding a wooden baton and a knife, according to police.

He slashed a protesters’ banner and then slashed several people who attempted to stop him. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital. Fonseca then got back in his car and fled. Police were able to track him to his home through photos and videos provided by protesters.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
