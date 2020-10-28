Crime
Man allegedly brandishes gun at a Fresno McDonald’s and later shoots apartment, police say
A Fresno man was booked into Fresno County jail on several charges on Tuesday evening, including brandishing a handgun in a McDonald’s drive-thru at West Shields and Brawley avenues, police said.
Lt. Israel Reyes identified the suspect as 32-year-old Lane Whittenberg.
Whittenberg was taken into custody after he allegedly fired shots up in the air near a liquor store. As officers arrested Whittenberg just before 9 p.m., they noticed there was a handgun and a McDonald’s bag in the passenger seat of his vehicle.
Officers also received a call of shots fired into the nearby Sequoia Knolls apartment complex. A bullet reportedly went through the wall and struck a dresser.
No one was injured in the apartment.
Police believe Whittenberg was responsible for both incidents.
Witnesses from McDonald’s identified Whittenberg as the person responsible for brandishing a handgun in the drive-thru.
Reyes said Whittenberg appeared to be intoxicated and “came around the second time” at McDonald’s over a disagreement over change and harassed an employee..
A McDonald’s manager told Whittenberg to leave as he was standing outside his vehicle brandishing a gun and making criminal and threatening an employee, Reyes said.
“He drove off,” Reyes said of the suspect.
Officers will recommened charges including brandishing, felony in possession of a firearm, criminal threats, negligent discharge of a firearm and post release warrant for supervision, Reyes said.
