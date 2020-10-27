Man dead, woman injured in motorcycle crash in Fresno

A man riding his motorcycle was killed and a woman was injured Wednesday evening in a collision in northeast Fresno, police said.

Officers responded to North Blackstone Avenue near Bullard Avenue just before 7 p.m..

Lt. Israel Reyes said the man was riding a motorcycle southbound on Blackstone when the driver appeared to hit a curb and lost control before hitting a tree and knocking it over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman who was riding with the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital listed with moderate injuries.

The ages on the victims were not immediately known and it was unknown how fast the man was traveling, Reyes said.

Blackstone was closed in both directions near Bullard Avenue as officers further investigated the crash.