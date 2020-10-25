Woman crossing street outside Fresno home is struck and killed

The California Highway Patrol were investigating a fatal collision in central Fresno on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday evening when she was crossing a street in central Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to a call of a collision at Clinton Avenue west of Cedar Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the woman exited her home on the south side of Clinton Avenue and entered the roadway with the intent of crossing the street where her vehicle was parked.

The driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Clinton Avenue and did not see the woman, striking her in the roadway, Salas said.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she died.

The driver and three occupants of the Toyota were not injured.

Eastbound lanes of Clinton Avenue were shut down for 45 minutes to investigate the collision.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.