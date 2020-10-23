Crime
Fresno County deputies investigating possible fatal shooting near Easton
Fresno County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a fatal shooting Friday morning in western Fresno County near Easton.
Spokesman Tony Botti said that a caller reported the shooting during a disturbance just before 9 a.m. near Manning and Fruit avenues. Arriving deputies discovered a deceased victim and detained another person.
Nearby roadways are blocked as part of a crime scene investigation.
This story will be updated.
