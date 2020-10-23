Fresno County deputies investigating possible fatal shooting near Easton

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a fatal shooting Friday morning in western Fresno County near Easton.

Spokesman Tony Botti said that a caller reported the shooting during a disturbance just before 9 a.m. near Manning and Fruit avenues. Arriving deputies discovered a deceased victim and detained another person.

Nearby roadways are blocked as part of a crime scene investigation.

This story will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.