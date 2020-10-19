Fresno police: Would-be car thief grabs resident’s rifle, is killed by officers after pursuit

Police officers secure the scene of a shooting late Sunday night near Teilman and Pine avenues in central Fresno. A man police said was armed with a rifle he managed to get away from a local resident was shot and killed by police after a 15- to 20-minute trek through a nearby neighborhood. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Fresno Police officers shot and killed a man Sunday who was armed with a rifle he managed to get away from a resident, ending a long-running confrontation that included multiple rounds being fired at the suspect as he roamed through a neighborhood.

The incident ended with the fatal shooting of the man, said to be a 32-year-old parolee wanted in Illinois, just before 10 p.m. near Teilman and Pine avenues, south of McKinley Avenue and west of Fruit Avenue, Deputy Chief Pat Farmer said.

In all, a sergeant and five other officers fired their handguns at the man, Farmer said, though it was not clear how many shots hit him. Another officer shot non-lethal rounds to no effect. It was not known if the man fired the rifle at any point.

It all began around 9:30 p.m. when a report came in from the 13000 block of North Esther Way of a man attempting to car-jack a black Mercedes using a weapon that looked like a club. The driver was able to drive away and call police.

The man then continued down Esther Way, investigators believe, and at some point began arguing with a neighborhood resident who came out with a rifle in hand. Somehow, the man got that rifle, Farmer said, which was described as a .22-caliber, and he began to walk down the street while still holding the weapon.

Shots fired, but was he hit?

An officer arrived and told the man to drop the rifle but he refused, according to Farmer. The officer fired a couple of rounds but was unsure if he hit the man, who continued to walk away.

Down the street, the man is suspected of having broken a window of a residence and eventually to have found an unlocked vehicle that he climbed into. But the man got out of the car, Farmer said, and continued down the street where he was shot with several bean-bag rounds to no avail.

Again, an officer decided he needed to fire lethal rounds, but like before was unsure if any hit the suspect, who continued walking down the street.

The man then broke into a second vehicle, Farmer explained, and moments later fled to a backyard where he covered himself in what appeared to be either a blanket or table cloth.

Police car becomes target

At one point, the deputy chief said, the man used the rifle to attempt to break into a police vehicle, only to see the stock break off the weapon.

The suspect then made his way toward Pine and Teilman, where officers demanded he drop the rifle and fired another round to unknown effect.

Finally, Farmer said, officers at the corner again pleaded with the man to drop the rifle but he refused. Multiple officers opened fire, striking the man, who fell to the ground.

Officers administered first aid and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In all, Farmer said, the incident lasted some 15 to 20 minutes.

Authorities did not release the man’s name but said he had three outstanding felony warrants that described him as potentially armed and dangerous.

Farmer said the rifle was loaded but investigators were still trying to determine if it had been fired.

One day earlier, another OIS

It was the second officer-involved shooting involving the Fresno Police Department in two days.

On Saturday, Miguel Carranza, 22, was fired on by four officers, Farmer said that night, after Carranza failed to heed warnings to drop a kitchen knife — even after officers said one of them fired two rounds from a bean-bag-projectile gun.

Carranza is accused of stabbing his mother to death at the home they shared at Balch and Cedar avenues, then admitting the killing during a 911 call in which he also said he was suicidal. Carranza was expected to survive, Farmer said Saturday.