Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Man dies in hit-and-run at a busy central Fresno intersection

A man was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night near First Street and Ashlan Avenue in central Fresno.
A man was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night near First Street and Ashlan Avenue in central Fresno. Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee

A man who was crossing a typically busy intersection in central Fresno was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run, police said.

Officers received reports just before 8 p.m. of a man struck by a vehicle near the intersection of First Street and Ashlan Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the man lying in the road, about a mile south of Fashion Fair mall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was crossing the intersection when a vehicle that was traveling north on First struck the man.

The suspected vehicle is described as an older, red truck.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

North bound traffic is closed on First Street as officers continue the investigation.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service