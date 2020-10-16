Man dies in hit-and-run at a busy central Fresno intersection

A man was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night near First Street and Ashlan Avenue in central Fresno. The Fresno Bee

A man who was crossing a typically busy intersection in central Fresno was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run, police said.

Officers received reports just before 8 p.m. of a man struck by a vehicle near the intersection of First Street and Ashlan Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the man lying in the road, about a mile south of Fashion Fair mall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was crossing the intersection when a vehicle that was traveling north on First struck the man.

The suspected vehicle is described as an older, red truck.

North bound traffic is closed on First Street as officers continue the investigation.