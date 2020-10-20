Gun, gang crimes exempted from $0 bail in Fresno County

Fresno courts will no longer allow those arrested for most gun- and gang-related crimes to be eligible for $0 bail, Fresno police and the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Chief Andy Hall applauded the decision, which he said was taken Oct. 13 by the Executive Committee of the Fresno County Superior Court. The city has experienced a spike in homicides -- 50 so far in 2020 -- and shootings -- which have doubled in central Fresno, and Hall previously attributed the bail policy to be at least partially responsible for the increase.

“Holding people accountable for their actions critical component of our criminal justice system,” said Hall. “Our community has suffered enough and its time these violent offenders are removed from our streets.”

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said:

“This is merely one step being undertaken to end the rampant gunfire, gang activity and senseless bloodshed in our community.”

