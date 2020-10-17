Selma police officer was completing an arrest, then someone went for his gun

An arrest that already had followed a short chase nearly turned tragic Friday in Selma, when police were able to stop a boy from taking an officer’s gun during the arrest of another man.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of B Street, where a man was allegedly hitting his wife and a juvenile with a stick, according to a news release from the city of Selma.

Authorities said the man tried to run away from officers, but they were able to catch and arrest him.

But as officers were handcuffing the man, they said, one of them felt a tug on their gun. The officer turned to find an unknown male “trying to remove his firearm from its holster.”

“The male subject’s grip on the firearm was broken and officers were able to detain the male without further incident or injury to anyone,” the release stated.

The 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and resisting arrest. The boy, identified only as a juvenile because of his age, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to remove a police officer’s firearm.