Two men killed, one wounded in drive-by shooting outside a Fresno house party

Two men in their 20s were shot and killed, and another was wounded Friday night after a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno, police said.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to an attack outside a house party at South Fifth Street and East Braly Avenue.

Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford said people were leaving the party when at least one person inside a nearby vehicle opened fire, striking three men. All three suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

One man died at the scene, and another died at the hospital.

The third victim — also in his 20s — was receiving treatment at the hospital early Saturday. Police could not comment on his condition.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators found nine shell casings.

No arrests were reported. Police did not comment on a motive for the violence and did not describe the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.