Violent night in Fresno: About 30 rounds of gunshots fired during two separate shootings

According to Fresno police, an 18-year-old woman was driving back from the gas station and returning to her home when she took a shortcut through an alley and got caught in the middle of a gun battle.

Police determined eight rounds were fired via shot spot activation around 9:30 p.m. near First Street and Tulare Avenue in southeast Fresno.

The woman ended up getting shot in both of her legs, Lt. Andre Benson said.

She was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where police later learned that another person who’d been involved in the gun battle was dropped off at the downtown hospital.

Police are trying to determine what role this person played in the shooting.

“Preliminary, we do have some information which makes us believe he may have in fact been on the subjects involved in this shooting here,” Benson said.

The condition of both gunshot victims were not immediately known. And it was not clear how many people fired gunshots in this shooting.

Around the same time of that shooting incident, more gunfire was exchanged about four miles north and within a mile of Manchester Gate Elementary.

At this scene, Benson said there were two separate shot spotter activation with four rounds fired during the first activation and 18 rounds unloaded during the second activation.

“There definitely were multiple shooters,” Benson said, “and there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Police believe a shooting occurred between people in an apartment and people in a car, which fled the scene.

A 19-year-old man and a man in his mid 20s both suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, but their injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

Benson added that police found a blood trail that led from the street to an apartment unit.

Two apartments, in all, were struck by gunfire.

No arrests were yet made in either shooting incident.