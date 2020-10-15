Gunshots fired near funeral of Fresno homicide victim. It may be gang-related, police say

Fresno police were investigating a shots-fired incident near a funeral Thursday morning to determine if there was a gang connection.

The incident took place near the funeral of a person slain in September, said Sgt. David Wilkin.

Just before 11 a.m., a green or gray SUV drove down Hughes Avenue, south of Belmont Avenue.

While the SUV was several hundred yards from the service, someone inside fired seven gunshots into the air. The vehicle sped off before police, who were monitoring the funeral for possible violence, could stop it.

Wilkins did not identify the person for whom the service was being conducted. But he said police violence suppression units are working the case.

