Woman killed in deadly collision west of Fresno. Here is what the CHP knows

A 41-year-old woman was killed in a two-car collision west of Fresno late Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of West McKinley and North Garfield avenues.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the driver of the Honda Civic was traveling north on Garfield towards a stop sign and for unknown reasons didn’t make the stop and entered the path of a Dodge Caravan that was traveling at 55 mph.

The front end of the Caravan collided with the Civic on the driver’s side door.

The woman driving the Civic — identified as Adalila Cruz-Rojas, 41, of Fresno —was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries and was expected to survive.

The intersection at McKinley and Garfield avenues doesn’t have a four-way stop.

The collision is under investigation.