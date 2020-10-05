Passenger killed in suspected DUI rollover crash on Fresno highway interchange

A woman who was a passenger in a car was killed in a solo rollover crash on Highway 41 and the driver was arrested on suspiction of DUI.

CHP officers responded around 6:20 p.m. Sunday responded to a report of a traffic collision on northbound Highway 41 at the Highway 180 transition.

Through their investigation officers learned that the driver, identified as Catherina Monson, 21, was driving a Buick LeSabre going north on 41 with a 21-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Monson missed the transition road to Highway 180 and attempted to transition unsafely, CHP said. Monson then lost control of the car and crashed into the center divider of Highway 41, causing the vehicle to overturn and land in the northbound lane.

The passenger in the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. Monson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Both woman were not wearing their seat belts.

Monson was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment for her injuries and later booked into the Fresno County Jail.