Standoff with suspect sought on weapons charges ends with arrest in Fresno

A Fresno man held officers at bay for about an hour and a half Thursday after Fresno County District Attorney investigators arrived to arrest him on weapons charges.

The incident closed roadways near North Cedar and East Belmont avenues shortly after 11 a.m. as officers negotiated with the man, identified by Capt. Anthony Martinez as Ollie Luis Martin, 26.

Martinez said Martin ran into a house when the investigators arrived. Fresno police were then called to the scene on East Grant Avenue, and convinced Martin to surrender. A weapon was recovered from the home.