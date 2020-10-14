18-year-old violent gang member arrested in Madera homicide, police say

Madera police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a September homicide.

Arrested was 18-year-old Michael Regalado Jr. He was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.

Regalado is accused of killing Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, in the 500 block of west 4th Street on Sept. 16.

Gonzalez was shot multiple times in the upper body inside his home.

Police said Regalado Jr., is a known violent gang member and at the time of the slaying was out on bail on an illegal firearms possession charge.

“Our condolences go out to Alejandro’s family,” the Madera Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“We know that nothing we do will bring him back. But, we hope that justice in this case will bring some closure to all of Alejandro’s loved ones.”