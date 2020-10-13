Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Deputy, armed suspect wrestle for weapon in Fresno’s Fig Garden neighborhood

A deputy escaped injury early Tuesday in Fig Garden after wrestling with a man on parole armed with a concealed pistol, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti reported.

The suspect, Joshua Right, 27, was pulled over at North Palm and North Santa Fe avenues about 2 a.m., because of an expired motorcycle registration. Right refused to allow the deputy to search him, although he was on parole for armed robbery, Botti said.

Right reportedly pulled his arm away from a handcuff and tried to run. As the deputy tackled Right, a wrestling match ensued and the suspect reached for his waistband as the deputy made hand strikes to the side of Right’s head. Right was able to run before he was chased down and subdued.

Deputies recovered a compact 9 mm handgun and booked Right on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm. Bail was set at $75,000.

Botti said the deputy made a call for assistance, but the struggle was over before backup arrived.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service