Deputy, armed suspect wrestle for weapon in Fresno’s Fig Garden neighborhood

A deputy escaped injury early Tuesday in Fig Garden after wrestling with a man on parole armed with a concealed pistol, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti reported.

The suspect, Joshua Right, 27, was pulled over at North Palm and North Santa Fe avenues about 2 a.m., because of an expired motorcycle registration. Right refused to allow the deputy to search him, although he was on parole for armed robbery, Botti said.

Right reportedly pulled his arm away from a handcuff and tried to run. As the deputy tackled Right, a wrestling match ensued and the suspect reached for his waistband as the deputy made hand strikes to the side of Right’s head. Right was able to run before he was chased down and subdued.

Deputies recovered a compact 9 mm handgun and booked Right on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm. Bail was set at $75,000.

Botti said the deputy made a call for assistance, but the struggle was over before backup arrived.

