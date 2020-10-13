Hanford man booked in death of fellow transient. How slaying took place.

Hanford police Monday booked Brandon Owen Yates, 34, on first degree murder charges in the death of Frances Garcia, 44, whose body was found Thursday in an open field.

Lt. James Lutz said that Garcia died of head trauma, including a stab wound, and succumbed after he was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Lutz said that an investigation determined that Yates and Garcia had been seen together in the field, in the 12500 block of 13th Road, and the facts indicated that Yates was responsible for Garcia’s death. Yates was located Monday and arrested.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Hanford police detective Johnson at 559-585-4725.

