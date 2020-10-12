Sister arrested in killing of man whose body was found near a Fresno County vista point

An Orange Cove woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her brother, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Orlanda Haynes, 62, was booked on one count of murder in the death of Sammie Shirley, 60, of Orange Cove, , the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

His body had a severe wound to the neck when it was discovered Saturday morning on a hillside off a Highway 180 vista point about three miles east of Dunlap Road.

As homicide detectives worked to identify Shirley’s family members, they located his sister and in the course of their investigation, determined that she was responsible for his death, the sheriff’s office said. A possible motive has not been released and the investigation in ongoing.

Bail for Haynes was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is urged to Detective Freddie Henson at 559-600-8208 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.