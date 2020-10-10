Couple taking photos at scenic Fresno County vista find body. An investigation is underway

Deputies were investigating a suspicious death in Fresno County on Saturday after a couple out taking scenic photos made a disturbing discovery.

A call came in about 9:30 a.m. from a couple who spotted a body along Highway 180, near Dunlap Road past Project Survival Cat Haven, Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell said.

The couple pulled over to take photos at Dunlap Vista — where people commonly capture scenes of the Valley — and noticed a man laying on the ground.

Pursell said the man, in his 60s, had “clear signs of trauma.”

The sheriff’s search and rescue team was continuing its efforts to recover the body as of late Saturday afternoon.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.