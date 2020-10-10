Fresno Bee Logo
Barricaded murder suspect at Oakhurst hotel triggers SWAT standoff. Here’s how it was resolved

Oakhurst residents and businesses along Highway 41 were asked to stay inside and the highway was closed Saturday as a suspect in a Fresno County killing engaged in a standoff that ended with the person taken into custody “without incident,” the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place alert shortly after noon Saturday for those near the Mountain Trail Lodge in the 42100 block of Highway 41. The suspect was barricaded in a hotel room and people in the area were asked to go indoors and shut and lock doors and windows.

Highway 41 was temporarily closed between Road 222 and Empty Creek Road, Undersheriff Patrick Majeski said.

The Madera County Regional SWAT team was called in to negotiate with the person, whose identity was not immediately released.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the “SWAT team safely concluded the incident ... by taking the barricaded subject into custody without incident,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. The closed stretch of the highway was scheduled to reopen.

A Shelter in Place has been issued for Locations along CA 41 within a limited radius of the 42100 block. due to Shelter...

Posted by Madera County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 10, 2020
