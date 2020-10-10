Creek Fire updates for Oct. 10: Firefighters aided on Fresno County side as blaze grows

The Creek Fire grew slightly on Friday by nearly 2,000 acres as it burned for the 35th day, Cal Fire statistics show.

Fire crews held containment at 49% as the fire grew to more than 333,000 acres, the largest single-incident fire in California history and fifth-largest overall. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the southern zone of the fire in Fresno County, firefighters expected to take advantage of the cooler temperatures on Saturday and attack the flames directly. Crews were planning to secure containment lines around Edison Lake and Vermillion Camp. Suppression will continue around the perimeter of the fire, Cal Fire reported Saturday morning.

In Madera County, firefighters are looking for hidden sparks and smoldering embers, which indicates the fire line north and south of Little Shuteye Peak is nearing containment.

Crews have cut down more than 1,000 trees in recent days to reduce hazards along roads, Cal Fire reported.

The fire continues to burn 10 miles west of Mammoth Lakes, but a rocky landscape and a burn scar from the 2018 Lions Fire is preventing fire growth, according to Cal Fire.

Sunday access

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, access will be allowed to the following areas:

McKinley Grove to Wishon to Courtright roads

Dinkey and Rock Creek areas

Huntington Lake and Camp Sierra areas

Boat pickup at Huntington Lake Boat Launch

Power has been restored to all PG&E customers, but some Southern California Edison customers remain without power.