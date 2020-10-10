Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fires

Creek Fire updates for Oct. 10: Firefighters aided on Fresno County side as blaze grows

The Creek Fire grew slightly on Friday by nearly 2,000 acres as it burned for the 35th day, Cal Fire statistics show.

Fire crews held containment at 49% as the fire grew to more than 333,000 acres, the largest single-incident fire in California history and fifth-largest overall. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the southern zone of the fire in Fresno County, firefighters expected to take advantage of the cooler temperatures on Saturday and attack the flames directly. Crews were planning to secure containment lines around Edison Lake and Vermillion Camp. Suppression will continue around the perimeter of the fire, Cal Fire reported Saturday morning.

In Madera County, firefighters are looking for hidden sparks and smoldering embers, which indicates the fire line north and south of Little Shuteye Peak is nearing containment.

Crews have cut down more than 1,000 trees in recent days to reduce hazards along roads, Cal Fire reported.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The fire continues to burn 10 miles west of Mammoth Lakes, but a rocky landscape and a burn scar from the 2018 Lions Fire is preventing fire growth, according to Cal Fire.

Sunday access

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, access will be allowed to the following areas:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Power has been restored to all PG&E customers, but some Southern California Edison customers remain without power.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Brianna Calix
Brianna Calix
Brianna Calix covers politics and investigations for The Bee, where she works to hold public officials accountable and shine a light on issues that deeply affect residents’ lives. She previously worked for The Bee’s sister paper, the Merced Sun-Star, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Fresno State.
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Fresno Bee to support local journalists reporting on the wildfires.
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service