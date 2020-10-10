One resident displaced in an early-morning apartment fire in central Fresno

One person was displaced from their home after a single apartment unit in central Fresno burned Saturday morning, Fresno fire officials reported.

Fresno Fire Department firefighters were dispatched about 3:15 a.m. to the scene in the 3700 block of East Ashlan Avenue. When the first fire units arrived, firefighters saw heavy fire in an upstairs apartment unit and called for additional resources, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Camp said.

Firefighters evacuated the building and searched the apartment unit to make sure everyone got out safely. They brought the blaze under control in 12 minutes, Camp said. No one was injured, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the estimated damages to the apartment aren’t yet known, he said.

Camp reminded residents to check the batteries in smoke detectors as time change approaches on November 1. Working smoke detectors are helpful in cases such as this one, when a fire breaks out in the middle of the night while most people are asleep, he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We do know smoke detectors save lives,” Camp said.