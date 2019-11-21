Fresno police ask for public’s help to find suspects who killed four in mass shooting

The investigation continues into Sunday’s mass shooting in Fresno that killed four men, with police renewing their request for information to help detectives find the unknown suspects responsible.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867), Fresno police reminded the public Thursday. An award of up to $15,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest.

Information can also be shared with Fresno Police Homicide Detectives Ben Barnes at 559-621-2445 or Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2441. The Fresno police case number is 19-74661.

The shooting killed four men – Xy Lee, Kalaxang Thao, Phia Vang and Kou Xiong – and wounded six others Sunday night.

Police said unknown gunmen entered the backyard of a Fresno home located at 5361 E. Lamona Ave. through an unlocked gate and opened fire on people who had gathered to watch a football game.