Watch Live: Fresno police chief to update city at 11 a.m. on mass shooting Sunday night

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall will update the city Monday morning on the mass shooting that took place Sunday night in southeast Fresno as detectives continue to comb the crime scene in a neighborhood south of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Return to fresnobee.com to watch the press conference live. The chief’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at police headquarters in downtown Fresno.

At least four men were killed and six others wounded about 8 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue, south of McKinley Avenue and east of Peach Avenue, when a gunman opened fire at party-goers watching a Sunday night football game. About 35 people were at the home where the gunfire broke out.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on scene.

Tony Botti, a spokesman for Fresno County Coroner’s Office, said the four victims, who range in age from 23 to 40, have been identified, but their identities would not be released until relatives were contacted.

Lamona Avenue was still shut down Monday morning, and police were escorting residents who needed to go to work or school out of the area. It was not known when the street would be reopened.