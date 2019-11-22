‘I am angry.’ Fresno City Council pledges reward money to bring mass shooters to justice

Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza, right, meets Sang Vang, father of Pia Vang, and Soua Yang, left, wife of Kou Xiong, both were victims in Sunday night’s shooting that left four dead, after a special council meeting where $40,000 reward money was pledged by the city, Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019, at City Hall. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Fresno City Council set up a reward fund on Friday in an attempt to drum up information on those involved in the tragic gun violence that left four men dead at a gathering in a southeast neighborhood.

The council called a special meeting five days after two people opened fire in a backyard on Lamona Avenue near Peach and McKinley avenues, striking 10 victims, according to police. Three died at the scene and the fourth succumbed from his wounds at the hospital.

The four men who died in the shooting were Xy Lee, 23; Phia Vang, 31; Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40.

Xiong’s home is where the shooting took place, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The six others who were wounded ranged in age from 28 to 36.

The victims and other party-goers come from a close-knit Hmong community and were in a densely populated Southeast Asian neighborhood, according to police. They were watching a football game before being attacked.

All seven members of the council and Mayor Lee Brand pledged $5,000 each toward Central Valley Crime Stoppers effort for information leading to the arrest of the shooters. That’s a total pledge of $40,000.

“I think that when we’re confronted with tragedies like this in our community, it’s important we speak with one voice,” Councilmember Luis Chavez, who represents the southeast district, said. “It’s going to be an ongoing challenge”

Police Chief Andy Hall said Friday he was “angry” over the tragedy. “I’m heartbroken over this, but more I am angry. I am so mad this occurred,” he said. “We have one focus right now. That is to bring justice to this community.”

It was dark just before 8 p.m. Sunday when the shooting happened. Witnesses could not describe the attackers; many only saw the muzzle flashes from the automatic pistols. Police have since said they believe the shooters fled on foot.

Crime Stoppers has already confirmed $16,000 in reward money related to the mass shooting, according to Director Susan Blaze. She said the organization does not count pledged money until its officially submitted so she could not immediately provide a higher total following the council’s vote.

The elected officials addressed the families in the audience during the meeting. “This is a very painful time for the entire city of Fresno,” Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said. “It’s not just the Hmong community.”

Mayor Lee Brand, like the other elected officials, gave his condolences to those who lost loved ones.

“People are frankly terrified in southeast Fresno,” he said. “We’re not going to be defined by the tragedy but by our support for the Hmong community.”

Earlier in the week, the council set up a victims fund with a goal to reach $500,000 to cover funeral and medical costs related to the shooting. That fund has so far pulled in more than 200 donations from businesses and private citizens as of Friday.

Pao Yang, executive director of The Fresno Center, right, with speaks, accompanied by Sang Vang, father of Pia Vang, left, and Soua Yang, center, wife of Kou Xiong, both victims in Sunday night's shooting that left four dead, during a special council meeting where $40,000 reward money was pledged by the city, Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019, at City Hall.

Fresno Center Director Pao Yang also spoke, flanked by relatives of two of the victims, during the somber meeting. Some of the surviving victims remain in the hospital.

“It’s not a Hmong tragedy. It’s a Fresno city tragedy,” he said while speaking to the council. “On behalf of the Fresno Center and some of the elders, I want to thank you for your support.”

Anyone can donate to the victims fund through a Gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/unitedfresno-mass-shooting-victims-fund.