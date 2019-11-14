Tulare man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls

Francisco Cuevas Special to The Bee

A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting four girls, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Francisco Cuevas, 25, pleaded guilty in August to three counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, with the special allegation that Cuevas committed the crime against multiple victims.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of sexual penetration of a child age 10 or younger. All four counts are felonies.

The crimes occurred in Tulare between December 2011 and January 2017 against four girls.

Cuevas must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Under California law, he will not be eligible for parole for 45 years.