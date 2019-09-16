Tulare County man sent to prison for molesting girl

Juan Nevarez Special to The Bee

A man was sentenced to 38 years-to-life in prison on Monday for child molestation, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Juan Nevarez, 35, of Pixley was sentenced in the Visalia Division of Tulare County Superior Court for sexual assaults he committed between August 2013 and December 2017.

Investigators said he molested a girl when she was between the age of 8 and 12 years old.

Nevarez is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On April 4, Nevarez pleaded no contest to one count of oral copulation with a child 10 years old or younger, two counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, and one count of a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, the district attorney’s office said. Each count is a felony and are considered strike offenses.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes Against Children Division and was investigated by Detective Jose Nevarez of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.