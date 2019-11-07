Tulare County Judge hands child sex offender 400 years to life

A Visalia man was sentenced Thursday to 400 years, or life in prison, after he was convicted of sex offenses involving minors.

Steven Wing, 66, of Visalia in August was found guilty of sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old or younger and eight counts of a lewd act with a minor under 14 years old, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Tulare County Judge Juliet Boccone on Thursday handed down the sentence after a jury also found that Wing was a habitual child sex offender and had a prior conviction on child sex charges.

As part of the sentence, Wing will also be required to register as sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The crimes occurred between Feb. 1, 2015, and July 21, 2017. All twelve crimes occurred in various locations within Tulare County, the DA’s office reported.