Man with a knife shot after attacking Central Valley police officers, authorities say

A Pinedale man armed with a knife attacked police officer Saturday officer and was shot by police, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

In a statement released Sunday, Lemoore police officials said 21-year-old Zhondon Michaels McDaniel attacked a police officer with a knife at a home in the 400 block of Kenwood Drive. Police were called to the home to investigate some type of disturbance.

Officers heard yelling from inside the home just before McDaniel ran from the house, charged at police and knocked one officer to the ground. That’s when a second police officer opened fire, striking McDaniel at least once, according to police.

McDaniel was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officers were not injured.

The names of the officers were not immediately released Sunday.

The Kings County Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.